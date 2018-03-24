Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'

The full-length album is set to hit stores on April 13th.'It's about putting things behind you…things that have held you down…and looking ahead," Aldean explained of the title song in a press statement. 'When you look at my career and the personal experiences I've gone through, it really seemed like a fitting title for this record and it's one of the best songs I've ever recorded. It was important to me to pick songs that have substance to them, I'm more conscious of that these days."

Among the new songs on the effort includes lost love lament 'Drowns the Whiskey," featuring Miranda Lambert. See the full tracklist and listen to the new track - here.