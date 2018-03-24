|
Liz Phair Announces 'Exile In Guyville' 25th Anniversary Box Set (Week in Review)
.
Liz Phair Announces 'Exile In Guyville' 25th Anniversary Box Set was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) To commemorate the 25th anniversary of her seminal debut record, rocker Liz Phair will release an exclusive 7-LP box set titled Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set. The set will include the now legendary demo tapes Phair recorded as 'Girly-Sound.' The tapes helped her score her record deal with Matador Records and some of the music would eventually find their way onto Exile in Guyville. The newly-restored sets from the 1991 cassettes will be issued as Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty and will be part of a massive set that will also include a remastered version of Exile in Guyville, plus a book containing unreleased photographs, artwork and essays by Phair, as well as by music journalist Ann Powers. Read more - here.
