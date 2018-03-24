News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy's Cover Of Elton John Classic Goes Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Myles Kennedy delivers an unplugged performance of the 1971 Elton John classic, "Levon", for SiriusXM Octane in a new video issued by the satellite radio service.

"It's probably one of my favorite songs of all time," explains the singer. "This was a song I remember hearing when we were leaving Boston on our way to Wisconsin. I remember being in the back of our red Volkswagen station wagon, hearing this song, hearing 'Philadelphia Freedom'…Elton John was a big one, early on, for me as a kid. I remember being drawn to his music."

The lead single from John's fourth album, "Madman Across The Water", reached No. 24 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million in the country.

On hand to promote his newly-released solo debut, "Year Of The Tiger", the Alter Bridge singer can also be seen playing the title track in footage from the recent SiriusXM session. Check out the videos - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

