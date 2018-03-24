News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neil Young Working On A New Sci-Fi Novel (Week in Review)

.
Neil Young

Neil Young Working On A New Sci-Fi Novel was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Neil Young is more than just a prolific folk-rock icon: He's a movie star, tech entrepreneur and writer whose autobiography Waging Heavy Peace earned him comparisons to Stephen King.

While Young promotes his new film Paradox (directed by his girlfriend Daryl Hannah) at SXSW in Austin, he revealed that he's working on another book--and this time, it's a sci-fi novel.

He treated fans to a brief synopsis of the work, titled Canary. According to the "Unknown Legend" singer, the story follows "a guy who gets busted for a crime." The protagonist uncovers corruption at the power company where he works and sabotages their plot.

"He discovers the solar company he works for is a hoax," Young said. "And they're not really using solar. They're using this s–t – the guy who's doing this has come up with a way to make bad fuel, the bad energy, this really ugly terrible stuff, and he's figured out a way to genetically create these animals that s–t, that gives the energy to make the [fuel]. So he's created this new species. But the species escapes. So it's a f—in' mess. It's a long story. So it's a novel." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Neil Young Music, DVDs, Books and more

Neil Young T-shirts and Posters

More Neil Young News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neil Young Working On A New Sci-Fi Novel

Neil Young's 'Paradox' Film Trailer Goes Online

Neil Young Announces 'Paradox' Soundtrack Album

Neil Young Reveals Classic Live Album Details

Neil Young Reveals Classic Live Album Details

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

Neil Young Featured In Daryl Hannah-Directed Western Musical

Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video

Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More


More Stories for Neil Young

Neil Young Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam- Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'- more

Recap: Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Page Too:
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'- Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest- Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon'

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Singled Out: Divided Minds

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last

Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

Cardi B Reveals That She Has Ended Her Twitter Hiatus

Taylor Swift Surprises Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media

Pink Tweets Message of Support to Fans Fighting Cancer

Future's New Music Featured In 'Superfly' Reboot Trailer

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.