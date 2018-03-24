Neil Young Working On A New Sci-Fi Novel

While Young promotes his new film Paradox (directed by his girlfriend Daryl Hannah) at SXSW in Austin, he revealed that he's working on another book--and this time, it's a sci-fi novel.

He treated fans to a brief synopsis of the work, titled Canary. According to the "Unknown Legend" singer, the story follows "a guy who gets busted for a crime." The protagonist uncovers corruption at the power company where he works and sabotages their plot.

"He discovers the solar company he works for is a hoax," Young said. "And they're not really using solar. They're using this s–t – the guy who's doing this has come up with a way to make bad fuel, the bad energy, this really ugly terrible stuff, and he's figured out a way to genetically create these animals that s–t, that gives the energy to make the [fuel]. So he's created this new species. But the species escapes. So it's a f—in' mess. It's a long story. So it's a novel." Read more - here.