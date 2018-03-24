|
Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover (Week in Review)
.
Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Q-Tip and Demi Lovato teamed up for a fresh take on Elton John's 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart," which appears on the upcoming tribute album, Revamp. In a statement about the cover, Q-Tip says, 'Elton's influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless…. He's a master showman, singer, pianist. He's the all round goods." The spirit of that statement is realized in a new music video released to accompany the song. A very eccentric dance party sees characters in extravagant costumes vibing to the slow driving beat of the music. Director Hector Dockrill was reportedly inspired by Paris Is Burning, a 1990 ball culture documentary. Other artists featured on the Revamp album include, Lady Gaga, Queens of the Stone Age, and Florence and the Machine. Watch the new video - here.
In a statement about the cover, Q-Tip says, 'Elton's influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless…. He's a master showman, singer, pianist. He's the all round goods."
The spirit of that statement is realized in a new music video released to accompany the song. A very eccentric dance party sees characters in extravagant costumes vibing to the slow driving beat of the music. Director Hector Dockrill was reportedly inspired by Paris Is Burning, a 1990 ball culture documentary.
Other artists featured on the Revamp album include, Lady Gaga, Queens of the Stone Age, and Florence and the Machine. Watch the new video - here.