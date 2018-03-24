Q-Tip and Demi Lovato Release Video For Elton John Cover

In a statement about the cover, Q-Tip says, 'Elton's influence shows you that the possibilities of music are endless…. He's a master showman, singer, pianist. He's the all round goods."

The spirit of that statement is realized in a new music video released to accompany the song. A very eccentric dance party sees characters in extravagant costumes vibing to the slow driving beat of the music. Director Hector Dockrill was reportedly inspired by Paris Is Burning, a 1990 ball culture documentary.

Other artists featured on the Revamp album include, Lady Gaga, Queens of the Stone Age, and Florence and the Machine. Watch the new video - here.