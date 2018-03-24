News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set (Week in Review)

.
Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Rob Zombie has released a stream of a video promo preview for his forthcoming career-spanning 15LP vinyl box set ahead of its release on March 30th.

The limited-edition box set (1,000 copies worldwide) delivers audiophile-quality 180-gram LPs of all of Zombie's studio albums - from 1998's "Hellbilly Deluxe" to 2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" - and two remix records, including 1999's "American Made Music To Strip By" and 2012's "Mondo Sex Head."

The set also features three live albums: 2007's "Zombie Live" and 2015's "Spookshow International: Live", plus the brand new "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live", which captures Zombie performing the 1995 White Zombie album of the same name at Riot Fest Chicago in 2016.

The box set presents an individually hand-painted, 1970s-style Creeper Robot mask displayed behind a transparent plastic window and easily accessible for wearing. In addition, the collection's exclusive bonus items include an eight gigabyte Creeper Robot USB stick with the set's complete audio in 441kHz/16-bit uncompressed digital audio files for personal use; five high quality illustration lithographs newly commissioned by Zombie, including one autographed by the rocker; a Zombie-designed turntable mat; and a microfiber cleaning cloth for the collection's LPs.

With the exception of 2010's "Hellbilly Deluxe 2", 10 Zombie albums will also be available individually on standard vinyl, while "Astro-Creep: 2000 Live" will also be released on CD and digitally on March 30 - as can be seen in a newly-issued video. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rob Zombie Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rob Zombie T-shirts and Posters

More Rob Zombie News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rob Zombie Releases Preview Video For New Box Set

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Teaming For Summer Tour

Rob Zombie Announced Limited Edition Box Set And Live Album

Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Lead Heavy Montreal

Rob Zombie Narrated Charles Manson Documentary Premiere Set

Five Finger Death Punch and Rob Zombie Lead Rock Allegiance Lineup

Rob Zombie Releasing Live Performance Of Classic White Zombie Album


More Stories for Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam- Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'- more

Recap: Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Page Too:
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'- Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest- Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon'

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Singled Out: Divided Minds

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last

Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

Cardi B Reveals That She Has Ended Her Twitter Hiatus

Taylor Swift Surprises Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media

Pink Tweets Message of Support to Fans Fighting Cancer

Future's New Music Featured In 'Superfly' Reboot Trailer

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.