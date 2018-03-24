|
Cardi B Going 'SNL' with 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman (Week in Review)
Cardi B Going 'SNL' with 'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Legendary late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has revealed that Cardi B will be the musical guest for the April 7 episode with Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, scheduled to host. "See you soon SNL!," Boseman shared on Twitter about his first gig hosting the show. For her part, Cardi B has been too busy working on her debut album to promote the appearance on social media. The rapper broke a month-long silence on Twitter to share that she is indeed working on the full-length, and that her "man," Migos rapper Offset, grabbing her some Chick-fil-A "at this time means Soo much to me then any Jewerly he ever got me." See her tweets - here.
