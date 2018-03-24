|
Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour (Week in Review)
Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Godsmack shared the big news with fans on Monday (March 19th) that they will be hitting the road this summer for a U.S. coheadlining tour with Shindown. The tour will be kicking off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and wrapping up on September 2nd in Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach. The two veteran heavy rock bands have recruited Like A Storm to be the support act for the first half of the trek and Red Sun Rising will be taking over as the opener for the second half. - here.
