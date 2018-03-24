News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr (Week in Review)

Keith Richards

Keith Richards Jams Rolling Stones Classic With Gary Clark Jr was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Keith Richards was among the performers at the 2nd annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York on March 15, and video from the event is streaming online.

The concert raised funds for God's Love We Deliver, a non-profit organization which cooks and home-delivers 1.6 million nutritious, individually-tailored meals each year to people in the New York City metropolitan area living with severe illness.

Richards teamed up with Gary Clark Jr., Ivan Neville and Hi-Rhythm with Steve Jordan for a version of his Rolling Stones' classic, "Happy", and was also joined by Norah Jones for a duet on "Make No Mistake", a track from his 1998 debut solo album, "Talk Is Cheap."

Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Murray and the Bacon Brothers and presented by fashion designer John Varvatos and Greg Williamson, Love Rocks NYC also featured appearances by ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Heart's Ann Wilson, Jimmie Vaughan, Ziggy Marley and many others, backed by a house band led by Paul Shaffer. Check out video of Keef's jams - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

