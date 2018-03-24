"There's a level of enlightenment I want to achieve," Davis explained in a press statement about the album, which was inspired by the Ganzfeld Experiment, a technique used in parapsychology which are used to test individuals for extrasensory perception.

"With all of the bulls— going, everyone is stuck on their f—ing cell phones," Davis continued. "This takes us way out of that. No matter how hard you try to fight bad things in your life, life will be what it is. It's up to you to accept that, combat it, and move forward, or it's up to you to be in denial. Then, it becomes a thorn in your side until you finally deal with it. This is it. Just deal with it."

Davis will support the new album with a tour, which launches April 6 in Portland, OR. See the album track list and a preview video featuring snippets from the album and the tour dates - here.