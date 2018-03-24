|
Luke Combs Announce Fall Headline Tour Dates (Week in Review)
Luke Combs Announce Fall Headline Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: Luke Combs has announced that he will be heading over seas this fall to launch his very first international headlining tour that will include shows in the UK, Netherlands and Germany. The 2018 ACM New Artist Nominee is currently on his sold-out 55-city debut headlining tour, joins Jason Aldean on the Summer 2018 They Don't Know Tour , before heading overseas this Fall.
