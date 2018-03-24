"There was a time there when I didn't think I'd make it all," Daltrey revealed to MOJO on the album that was initially derailed when the singer contracted viral meningitis in 2015. 'But this incredible peace came over me. I'll never forget it."

When Daltrey went back to finish the album, those doubts returned. Enter Townshend to save the day. 'Pete was the one who convinced me that it was great," Daltrey confessed about As Long As I Have You, which features Townshend on seven tracks. Read more - here.