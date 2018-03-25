Blake Shelton No Match For Jimmy Fallon On 'Name That Tune'

Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where he took on the host in a spirited round of the game, and things didn't exactly go well.

Shelton was able to squeak out a couple of correct answers, but a determined Fallon ruled the round. Things really got interesting when both guys took awhile to correctly determine that the song in question was Gwen Stefani's 2004 hit, "Hollaback Girl."

When Fallon correctly called it and Shelton recognized the song, the country star had to take a seat and contemplate the fallout. "All I know is that Blake is in a lot of trouble right now," Fallon joked.

"I came to this show to promote my album, and I am losing everything in my life," Shelton lamented. See if Shelton mounted a comeback against Fallon in the clip that's well worth watching - here.