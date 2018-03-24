News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday (Week in Review)

.
Linkin Park

Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Tuesday (March 20) was late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's birthday, and it was celebrated to help promote mental health awareness. Bennington's widow, Talinda Bennington, spearheaded an online campaign for fans to spread around the world.

"On Chester's birthday, I ask that you post a picture of yourself holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the Five Signs," she said in a press statement, referring to the Five Signs of Emotional Suffering & the Healthy Habits of Emotional Well-being. The five healthy habits are: Take Care, Check In, Engage, Relax and Know. The five sings of suffering are: Personality Change, Agitated, Withdrawl, Poor Self-Care and Hopelessness.

"Write 'I AM THE CHANGE" on your hand and please use #320ChangesDirection," Talinda continued. "Because we are the change in our mental health culture. Every one of us is changing it by sharing your thoughts, offering support, and by simply being aware that we have our mental health to care for. It's up to us to change the way we think of mental health, to acknowledge that everyone has their own mental health to care for, and to end stigma and shame when we need to seek help for it." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chester Bennington's Widow Promotes Five Signs For Singer's Birthday

Linkin Park Star Shares New Music At Surprise Fan Meetup

Chester Bennington's Widow Has Birthday Request For Fans

Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons Top Rock Sales Last Year

Chester Bennington's Home Available for Rent

Linkin Park Have 'Every Intention' Of Continuing Says Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP

Chester Bennington Fans Asked to Not Leave Tributes At Family Home

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Looks Back On Difficult 2017

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington 2017 In Review


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall- Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam- Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'- more

Recap: Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm- Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour- Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency- more

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?- Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance- Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run- more

Page Too:
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'- Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest- Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake May Be Collaborating With Lauryn Hill- Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'- The Chainsmokers Stream New Track 'Everybody Hates Me'- more

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last- Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project- Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Working On A New Album To Be Released This Fall

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon'

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

Singled Out: Divided Minds

Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood Lead CMA Fest

Jeezy Announces Next Album Will Be His Last

Kacey Musgraves Mixes Disco And Country With 'High Horse'

Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22'

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

Cardi B Reveals That She Has Ended Her Twitter Hiatus

Taylor Swift Surprises Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa's Son

Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment

Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media

Pink Tweets Message of Support to Fans Fighting Cancer

Future's New Music Featured In 'Superfly' Reboot Trailer

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Beyonce and Jay-Z Reportedly Working On Joint Project

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.