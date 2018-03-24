"On Chester's birthday, I ask that you post a picture of yourself holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the Five Signs," she said in a press statement, referring to the Five Signs of Emotional Suffering & the Healthy Habits of Emotional Well-being. The five healthy habits are: Take Care, Check In, Engage, Relax and Know. The five sings of suffering are: Personality Change, Agitated, Withdrawl, Poor Self-Care and Hopelessness.

"Write 'I AM THE CHANGE" on your hand and please use #320ChangesDirection," Talinda continued. "Because we are the change in our mental health culture. Every one of us is changing it by sharing your thoughts, offering support, and by simply being aware that we have our mental health to care for. It's up to us to change the way we think of mental health, to acknowledge that everyone has their own mental health to care for, and to end stigma and shame when we need to seek help for it." Read more - here.