Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories (Week in Review)
Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories was a top story on Wednesday: (Gibson) It's hard to imagine that Frank Turner, British troubadour, with six folk albums to his name and more than 2000 shows behind him, was once the lead singer in a post-hardcore band called Million Dead. Still, as a new interview with Music Radar illustrates, it's all part of the journey that's shaped him as an artist. In the interview, Turner mentions the influential London venue Nambucca on Holloway Road, where he'd perform, along with other upcoming names on the British folk scene, like Marcus Mumford, Laura Marling and Justin Hayward-Young (The Vaccines). He even mentions a line in one of his songs "which was specifically a rip on Marcus because he used to play banjo at the open mic night and we thought he was an idiot... then he sold a million records!" - here.
