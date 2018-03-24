Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories

In the interview, Turner mentions the influential London venue Nambucca on Holloway Road, where he'd perform, along with other upcoming names on the British folk scene, like Marcus Mumford, Laura Marling and Justin Hayward-Young (The Vaccines).

He even mentions a line in one of his songs "which was specifically a rip on Marcus because he used to play banjo at the open mic night and we thought he was an idiot... then he sold a million records!" - here.