Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Plan Surprises For Fans On Legacy Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Iron Maiden are preparing to hit the road for the Legacy Of The Beast Tour and frontman Bruce Dickinson says that he wants fans that attend the shows to be surprised by the concert and the set list.

He told Kerrang!,"When you do a show like we're planning to do, I want it to be really slick, but awesome. I want people to go, 'Wow! F***ing hell, you've gotta see this show!' I want people to be surprised as well. I want them to go home going, 'F***ing hell, I can't believe they played that song!' That's the reaction I want.

"When you do an album tour, it's more… you can take time to be a bit goofy with people and for them to digest it and what have you. On 'The Book Of Souls' tour, there was quite a lot of chatting with the audience. I'm not planning that on this tour because we've got so much to do and there's so much going on.

"The show and the music is gonna carry the whole bloody thing. I'm pretty intimately involved in the show. There'll be a couple of moments of chat with the audience, but it should be completely self-explanatory what's going on - the drama should be in the transitions of the stage and the music. And we're playing one or two things that people are gonna be really surprised by. There'll be social media madness after the first show." - here.

