Joe Bonamassa To Tribute Clapton, Beck and Page On New Album

Titled British Blues Explosion Live, it was recorded during the vocalist and guitarist's show at Greenwich Music Time at The Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, on July 7, 2016. It was part of the live tour Bonamassa set up to honor the UK musicians who have inspired him, including Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

Bonamassa says: "If it wasn't for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may well never have exploded into rock music as we know it today, and indeed may have passed into history."

It will be released on May 18 on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and 3LP via Mascot Label Group/J&R Adventures. Watch the trailer and check out the tracklist for the new album - here.