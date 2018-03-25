Judas Priest Play 1978 Song Live for the First Time

With this year being the 40th anniversary of the group's 1978 full-length, Stained Class, the band performed album track, "Saints in Hell," for the first time ever.

Halford introduced the song by telling the audience how the show's set-list came together, mentioning the 40th anniversary of Stained Class, and that "this is going to be really cool" before launching into "Saints in Hell."

The tour launch marked the debut of guitarist Andy Sneap, filling in for longtime guitar player, Glenn Tipton, who is battling Parkinson's Disease. Watch fan footage of the performance - here.