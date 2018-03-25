News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels (Week in Review)

Keith Urban

Keith Urban Releasing New Song 'Coming Home' Feat. Julia Michaels was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Keith Urban is continuing to grease the wheels for his forthcoming studio album, Graffiti U, which is expected later this year. Ahead of the album's release, the singer will drop the third advance track, "Coming Home," today (March 21).

Urban posted a 15-second teaser for the song, which features pop singer Julia Michaels. "Coming Home" includes polished production, Urban's nostalgic lyrics and Michaels' memorable harmonies.

The song seems to be literally about returning to loved ones after weeks or months on tour: "The place that I know, where they all know me/ I gotta get back now to the ones who love me/ Wrap myself around you, never let you go/ There's nothin' in the world that feels like coming home," Urban sings.

'I've been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I've never worked with before," Urban previously said in a press release announcing his 2018 Graffiti U Tour, which kicks off on June 15. 'I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

