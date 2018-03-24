"'I Don't Think About You' is the moment you realize something has no power over you anymore," Clarkson said in a press statement. "We all have people and/or situations in life that mold us and sometimes those situations can feel like they're about to break us.

"But this song is about that morning you wake up and you don't even think about it anymore. It holds no power, no weight in your world, and consumes your thoughts no longer. It's a song about freedom, honestly."

"I Don't Think About You" is taken from Clarkson's most recent album, Meaning of Life. Watch the video - here.