Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards

Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Kenny Chesney will hit the ACM stage with live performances. They join previously announced performers including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more.

The ACMs have also revealed a new list of presenters, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, actress Rebecca Romijn and Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell. Read more - here.