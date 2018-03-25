|
Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards (Week in Review)
.
Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) The Academy of Country Music has added even more star power to this year's awards show, hosted by Reba McEntire, which will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Kenny Chesney will hit the ACM stage with live performances. They join previously announced performers including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more. The ACMs have also revealed a new list of presenters, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, actress Rebecca Romijn and Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell. Read more - here.
Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Kenny Chesney will hit the ACM stage with live performances. They join previously announced performers including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and more.
The ACMs have also revealed a new list of presenters, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, actress Rebecca Romijn and Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O'Dell. Read more - here.