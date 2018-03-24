News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute (Week in Review)

.
Elton John

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute was a top story on Wednesday: (Gibson) Queens of the Stone Age and The Killers are just a couple of the artists that will be rocking Elton John classics for two new tribute albums to the legendary musician ahead of Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The two cover albums will act as a tribute to his seminal songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. The two albums - Revamp and Restoration - and will feature some of the biggest names in modern music covering the classic catalogue of John and Taupin through the years.

Revamp, which will release on April 6 will feature Ed Sheeran ('Candle In The Wind'), The Killers ('Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'), Queens of the Stone Age ('Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'), Miley Cyrus ('Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me') and Coldplay ('We All Fall In Love Sometimes') among others.

In a statement, Elton John said, "It's always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it. As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp and Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Elton John Music, DVDs, Books and more

Elton John T-shirts and Posters

More Elton John News

Elton John Music

