Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup (Week in Review)

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is sharing a video preview of the guest lineup for the third season of the AXS TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip." The show - which sees Hagar traveling the country to interview and often perform with some of the most popular and influential musicians in rock - will premiere on Sunday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. with footage from the Fillmore in San Francisco from his fourth annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure benefit concert while featuring performances and conversations with Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Mick Fleetwood, Bob Weir, and guitarists Steve Vai and Vic Johnson.

Along the way, Hagar will be joined by a 2018 lineup that includes The Who's Roger Daltrey; Canadian rockers Nickelback; Foreigner founder and guitarist Mick Jones; Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford; Kings Of Chaos featuring Matt Sorum, Billy Duffy and Steve Stevens; Sarah McLachlan; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo; Bad Company, Todd Rundgren and Blue Oyster Cult on the Rock Legends Cruise VI; a Mardi Gras special with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse and New Orleans Jazz Fest legend Trombone Shorty; and Hagar supergroup The Circle.

"It's been a cool surprise how much we're all enjoying the interview part of this show because, as artists, what happens on stage or in the music studio is the easy/fun stuff and the interviews often feel like the work," says Hagar. "It's like when the camera lights go on and the questions start, that typical wall or guard is down because it's me on the other end and not a seasoned journalist asking the questions.

"So the flow is organic and its easy - to the point where we're both surprised how deep and real the conversations get - we're definitely forgetting the camera is even there and I think that's really connecting with the viewers, too." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Sammy Hagar Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sammy Hagar T-shirts and Posters

More Sammy Hagar News

Sammy Hagar Music

