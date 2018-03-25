|
Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William (Week in Review)
.
Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) That's Sir Ringo to you. Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has joined fellow bandmate Paul McCartney as an official British knight. Starr was knighted by the Duke of Cambridge, AKA Prince William, eldest song of the late Princess Diana. "It means a lot actually," Starr told the BBC. "It means recognition for the things we've done. I was really pleased to accept this." The drummer admitted to being nervous, and that he "was a bit shaky today on my own," unlike when the Beatles were given the MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) as a group in 1965. Starr wasn't sure about being called Sir Ringo: "I don't know yet. It's new and I don't know how you use it properly," before telling BBC reporter Colin Paterson, "but I expect you to use it." Starr tweeted about the honor, calling the honor "another busy day for Sir. Ringo. Peace and love peace and love." See the tweet - here.
