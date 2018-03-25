Angus Young Writing New AC/DC Album To Feature Axl Rose?

Anderson revealed during an interview The Rock Pit that he had a conversation with the famed AC/DC guitarist while his band was supporting Guns N' Roses during their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

Rose Tattoo asked Angus what he planned to do with Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd and Malcolm Young no longer part of the group lineup and Anderson says that Young responded "Mate, I'm writing a new album."

When he asked Angus who else will be in the band, the guitarist responded "Axl". Angry continued, "Yes it's sad that the original lineup aren't there anymore but it's the songs - people who have supported [AC/DC] all the way through their career, they want to hear the songs." - here.