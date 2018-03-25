Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Eighty-one additional shows will go on sale for performances July 10th through December 15th, marking the third time 'Springsteen on Broadway" has been extended since its initial eight-week run.

The final performance is now set for December 15, 2018. Tickets for the newly-announced 'Springsteen on Broadway" shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11am ET. Read more - here.