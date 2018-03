'Chewbacca' Delivers Good News To Child Awaiting Heart Transplant

Months ago when Austin was listed for a heart transplant, Dr. Thrush said he would deliver the news a heart was available dressed as Chewbacca. On Saturday, Chewbacca stopped by Austin's room.

Five months ago Dr. Phil Thrush from the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago promised the avid movie-buff that he would tell him about it in "Wookie" the language the character speaks in the film franchise. So, as soon as he saw his favorite character, Austin knew the exciting news was on the way!