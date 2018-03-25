'Chewbacca' Delivers Good News To Child Awaiting Heart Transplant

Months ago when Austin was listed for a heart transplant, Dr. Thrush said he would deliver the news a heart was available dressed as Chewbacca. On Saturday, Chewbacca stopped by Austin's room.

Five months ago — Dr. Phil Thrush from the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago promised the avid movie-buff that he would tell him about it in "Wookie" — the language the character speaks in the film franchise. So, as soon as he saw his favorite character, Austin knew the exciting news was on the way! Read more - here.