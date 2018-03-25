Dua Lipa Performs 'IDGAF' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

During the outdoor set, Dua wore a fashion-forward red outfit and performed with a live band and backup singers. The performance marked a quick rebound for Lipa, who canceled shows last week due to emergency dental surgery.

She was set to perform in Brisbane, Australia with Bruno Mars but dropped out of the concerts to have her wisdom teeth removed. Dua's own summer tour kicks off in June.

Watch Dua perform "IDGAF," which contains some profanity courtesy of the audience, - here.