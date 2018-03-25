|
G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla ign, Tour Announced (Week in Review)
G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla ign, Tour Announced was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) G-Eazy is hitting the road with some of hip-hop's hottest acts along for the ride. The rapper is reviving the Endless Summer tour, which first launched in 206 with Logic, YG and Yo Gotti. The 2018 edition of the North American trek is set to also feature Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and YBN Nahmir. P-Lo and Murda Beatz will join as special guests. The tour kicks off July 20 in Auburn, WA, with shows mapped out through Sept. 8, when the crew wraps it up in West Palm Beach, FL. Check out the dates - here.
