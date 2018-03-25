Garth Brooks Inducts Chris Janson Into Grand Ole Opry

In a brief speech, Brooks talked about driving in and seeing billboards in Nashville from the Opry to their newest member, which read, 'Welcome to the family." He agreed that it was a real family, adding, "Another great name for this place is 'church.'"

Choked up, Brooks continued, 'This will be, no matter how many times you look back on it, the greatest night in your music career. It is in mine." Janson asked his wife to join him onstage and started his acceptance speech with tears, saying, 'How do you not cry doing this? I don't know."

Janson told a story about playing at Tootsie's, a legendary Nashville honky-tonk, 13 years ago and watching country stars like Marty Stewart go into the Ryman. Then the 'Fix A Drink" singer told the crowd, 'I got two dreams that came true. One was gettin' on the radio and one was gettin' in the Opry."

After leaving the hallowed wooden circle in the middle of the stage, Janson walked over to his family and introduced them. 'To know me is to know that family comes first, and my Lord," he said. "And my job is icing on the cake." Watch Garth Brooks and Chris Janson - here.