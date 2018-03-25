Iggy Azalea Performs 'Savior' On Late Night TV

Surrounded by eight backup singers, Iggy (dressed in black with a shock of pink hair) introduced viewers to her new material. Migos rapper Quavo (who appears on the record) didn't appear on The Late Show but Iggy held down the fort solo.

"Savior" appears on Iggy's long-delayed sophomore album, now titled Surviving the Summer and due out this year. Watch Iggy's Colbert performance - here.