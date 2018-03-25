Liam Gallagher Announces North American Solo Tour

The singer will be joined by ex-Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft for the week-long run, which will hit seven major cities on the continent beginning May 10 in San Francisco, CA.

"As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. The former Oasis frontman worked on the project with producers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). See the dates - here.