Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys (Week in Review)
Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Arctic Monkeys and Jack White have been announced as the headliners of this year's edition of Lollapalooza in Chicago. Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, The National, and Vampire Weekend are also set for the four-day Chicago fest, scheduled for the weekend of August 2-5. Other acts on the bill include Logic, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Tyler, The Creator, Odesza and Lykke Li. Read more - here.
