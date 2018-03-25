|
Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video (Week in Review)
Panic! At The Disco Announce New Album and Release Say Amen Video was a top story on Thursday: Panic! At The Disco had a busy Wednesday. Not only did the band announce their brand new album "Pray For The Wicked", they also released a music video for their latest single from the effort. The band recorded the new album with producer Jake Sinclair and set a June 22nd release date for the effort. The new video is for the song "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" and was directed by their longtime collaborator Daniel "Cloud" Campos and Spencer Susser. The new clip can be streamed here and is prequel to the videos for "This Is Gospel" and "Emperor's New Clothes" with the three comprising a trilogy. Read more - here.
