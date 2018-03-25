Pearl Jam Items From 'Do the Evolution' Video Being Sold Online

The animated clip featured the work of more than 60 artists and technicians in Los Angles and Seoul, Korea, including Todd McFarlane (who directed the clip), Kevin Altieri, Joe Pearson, Terry Fitzgerald, Jim Mitchell and Brad Coombs and many more.

The items being offered on the first sale date of March 28 at 2pm EDT range from $100 sketches up to the $1500 "Death Girl Package." Additional items and sale dates will be announced. Read more and watch the iconic visual - here.