SZA Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

SZA reinstated the idea during a recent interview with Flaunt. "dI'm still miserable," the singer said about life after the runaway success of her GRAMMY nominated full-length debut, Ctrl . 'My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I'm in a cage. I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that ' because it's going to be my last album."

The magazine points out that she delivered the statement "with a grin," reminding that it isn't the first time she's threatened to walk away from music.

SZA even talked about walking away from this year's GRAMMY ceremony without winning an award, despite being nominated in five different categories: 'God didn't give me the GRAMMYs, because he knows I would have quit, like 'I have nothing else to do.'" Read more - here.