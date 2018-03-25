|
Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment (Week in Review)
Carrie Underwood's Husband Shares Father-Son Fishing Moment was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) It's one of those sweet little memories that last a lifetime. Country star Carrie Underwood's husband, Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher, has shared just such a moment on his Instagram page: That moment was captured during a successful day of fishing with the couple's 3-year-old song, Isaiah. "Day off= fishing with Izzy!," Fisher captioned the photo. "Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself," adding the hashtag, #prouddad. See the heartwarming moment - here.
