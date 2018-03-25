Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

"Rocktopia" fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock tracks with world-renowned classical masterpieces, blending material from Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Queen, The Who and more with Mozart, Beethoven and Puccini, among others.

"We love both classical music and classic rock," explains Rocktopia co-creator and Trans Siberian Orchestra vocalist Rob Evan. "There are so many parallels between the genres and between the 'rock stars' who composed and performed them. With Rocktopia, we want to break down barriers and any preconceived notion of what either genre is about - and electrify and inspire lovers of either musical style with these completely original new pieces."

Performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a 40-person choir, and a 20-piece orchestra. "Rocktopia" is currently in previews ahead of its opening night at the Broadway Theatre on Tuesday, March 27.