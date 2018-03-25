News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis (Week in Review)

.
Halsey

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Halsey has been an open book about her struggle with endometriosis -- a painful condition that affects the lining of the uterus. Monday night, the singer appeared at the Endometriosis Foundation of America's annual Blossom Ball and spoke about her experience living with "endo."

Halsey said projecting a "perfect" pop star image is often at odds with how she really feels. 'In the process of having everyone pick me apart and feeling so insecure," she said, "Feeling less of a woman because I couldn't be intimate with my boyfriend, because I couldn't go out when my friends wanted me to, because I was dealing with digestion problems and bleeding problems and fainting and all of the other amazing things that come along with having endo."

Halsey offered other sufferers and their family members some advice in dealing with the symptoms and complications of endometriosis. 'Keep talking to your friends, keep supporting your loved ones," she said. " Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Halsey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Halsey T-shirts and Posters

More Halsey News

Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

