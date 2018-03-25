Halsey Speaks About Struggle With Endometriosis

Halsey said projecting a "perfect" pop star image is often at odds with how she really feels. 'In the process of having everyone pick me apart and feeling so insecure," she said, "Feeling less of a woman because I couldn't be intimate with my boyfriend, because I couldn't go out when my friends wanted me to, because I was dealing with digestion problems and bleeding problems and fainting and all of the other amazing things that come along with having endo."

Halsey offered other sufferers and their family members some advice in dealing with the symptoms and complications of endometriosis. 'Keep talking to your friends, keep supporting your loved ones," she said. " Read more - here.