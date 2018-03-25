The ex-One Direction vocalist learned about the happy occasion during a brief chat with the crowd at a show in Copenhagen, Denmark. 'How old are you today?" Styles asked the woman, who replied that she had just turned 22.

"22, okay, I don't know about'" Styles said, mirroring Taylor's lyrics, "I don't know about you but I'm feeling 22/ Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you." He abruptly stopped, however, and, instead, urged the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to the happy fan. Read more - here.