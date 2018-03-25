|
Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22' (Week in Review)
Harry Styles Serenades Fan With Taylor Swift's '22' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Harry Styles will do almost anything for his fans. He even started the lyrics of the chorus of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's song, "22," after a woman told him it was her birthday. The ex-One Direction vocalist learned about the happy occasion during a brief chat with the crowd at a show in Copenhagen, Denmark. 'How old are you today?" Styles asked the woman, who replied that she had just turned 22. "22, okay, I don't know about'" Styles said, mirroring Taylor's lyrics, "I don't know about you but I'm feeling 22/ Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you." He abruptly stopped, however, and, instead, urged the crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to the happy fan. Read more - here.
