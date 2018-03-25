Jack White Streams New Song 'Ice Station Zebra'

Featuring an eclectic instrumental mix and a melody reminiscent of the theme song to the 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, White resurrected the tune from a scrapped collaboration with Jay-Z.

"A couple years ago I had worked on a few tracks with Jay Z," explains White, "we were going to do an album together, it just never culminated and we didn't finish. But this was something I played drums, piano guitar, and bass on as an idea for him to maybe spur him on to inspire him and do something."

White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Stream the song - here.