|
Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media (Week in Review)
.
Liam Payne Celebrates Son's 1st Birthday On Social Media was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Liam Payne's firstborn son with wife Cheryl, Bear, celebrated his very first birthday on Thursday (March 22), and the singer shared the moment with his legions of fans. Payne posted a beautiful photo of baby Bear gripping his tattooed hand in a heartwarming Instagram post. "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go?" Payne captioned the post. And he added, "Happy birthday son you're my world." See the sweet post - here.
Payne posted a beautiful photo of baby Bear gripping his tattooed hand in a heartwarming Instagram post. "Can't believe my little man is one today, where does the time go?" Payne captioned the post.
And he added, "Happy birthday son you're my world." See the sweet post - here.