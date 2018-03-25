|
Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon' (Week in Review)
Panic! At The Disco Bring 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)' to 'Fallon' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Panic! At the Disco performed their new song 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just hours after revealing that their new album was on the way. Frontman Brendon Urie also sang his version of the DuckTales theme with the house band, The Roots and video clips of both performances are streaming online. Pray For the Wicked, is scheduled to drop on June 22. The band will tour this summer. Watch the band's Tonight Show performance and Brendon Urie singing the DuckTales theme - here.
