Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam (Week in Review)
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) It was just some old friends getting together to jam on a Neil Young classic. In this case, those "old friends" were Pearl Jam and one half of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. RHCP drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer jumped up on stage with the Seattle band for a fiery version of "Rockin' In The Free World," which can be seen in an online video. This impromptu super-group formed onstage at a recent Pearl Jam show in Brazil, where things got pretty wild. Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder crisscrosses the stage to toss tambourines in the crowd, as well as giving himself a bath in what appears to be a bottle of red wine. Watch the moment - here.
