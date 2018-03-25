Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

With three-fifths of Prophets of Rage--Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk--all being members of Audioslave, the band ably reproduced the track while Tankian's operatic vocals did Cornell justice.

The live tribute has already been given the seal of approval from Cornell's widow, Vicky, who praised the guys on Twitter for the performance. Thank you Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Prophets of Rage for your love -honoring and keeping Chris Cornell's memory alive. Thank you to the fans in Auckland,NZ – I know he was with you all tonight!" Watch the performance - here.