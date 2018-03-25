News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood' (Week in Review)

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Last year, Shawn Mendes released his second studio album Illuminate, which included the hits "Treat You Better," "Mercy" and "There's Nothing Holding Me Back."

On Wednesday (March 21), Shawn releases a new song that is called "In My Blood," and is the lead single for his third studio album, which is due later this year.

The song features pensive verses, a poignant chorus and lyrics about overcoming obstacles. "Help me, it's like the walls are caving in/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ No medicine is strong enough/Someone help me," he sings. "I'm crawling in my skin/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ But I just can't/ It isn't in my blood." Listen - here.

