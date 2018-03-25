Shawn Mendes Releases New Single 'In My Blood'

On Wednesday (March 21), Shawn releases a new song that is called "In My Blood," and is the lead single for his third studio album, which is due later this year.

The song features pensive verses, a poignant chorus and lyrics about overcoming obstacles. "Help me, it's like the walls are caving in/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ No medicine is strong enough/Someone help me," he sings. "I'm crawling in my skin/ Sometimes I feel like giving up/ But I just can't/ It isn't in my blood." Listen - here.