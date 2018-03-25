|
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames' (Week in Review)
Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Sia and David Guetta are getting the old band back together again. Having already collaborated on such hits as "Titanium" and "She-Wolf," the dynamic duo have reconvened to produce a new track, "Flames." ''Titanium' is still one of the tracks I am proudest of and Sia is one of my favorite artists to work with," Guetta said in a press statement. "She's a great songwriter and has an amazing voice. I'm just super excited that we get to release another track together." The dramatic new collaboration features a pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars to support Sia's soaring vocals that dominate the mix. Listen to "Flames" - here.
