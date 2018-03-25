Sia And David Guetta Release New Song 'Flames'

''Titanium' is still one of the tracks I am proudest of and Sia is one of my favorite artists to work with," Guetta said in a press statement. "She's a great songwriter and has an amazing voice. I'm just super excited that we get to release another track together."

The dramatic new collaboration features a pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars to support Sia's soaring vocals that dominate the mix. Listen to "Flames" - here.