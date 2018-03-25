Singled Out: Divided Minds (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Divided Minds was a top story on Friday: Divided Minds are gearing up to release their new EP "Mood Swings" on April 6th we asked Josh Peters (lead guitar/songwriter/backing vocals) to tell us about the lead singles "Don't Get Too Close" and "Norterra Parkway". Here is the story: Don't Get Too Close: The song was written on the fly at band practice. We all had a bad day at school and the song was just coming along and easy to write. It's really an aggressive song for us. Very different from the songs we wrote when we were 14 -15 years old. Just, thinking about the stress of girlfriends, homework, work, friends, dealing with teenage angst and throwing in family stress made us realize sometimes you're not being your true self and building walls. As Sean has said, "it's the fight between what you are inside and what you choose to show everyone." Recording the song was really fun and enlightening for me. When I was tracking the scream vocals I went so hard I almost threw up. I now realize recording this song was like therapy for me. It helped me release my aggression and frustrations. Norterra Pkwy: The main road in the neighborhood I grew up in is named Norterra Parkway. It is in the suburbs of Phoenix and all of my childhood friends live in various neighborhoods off of Norterra Parkway. One night my best friend, Peyton and I snuck out of the house and went to a birthday party at a girl's house that we knew. It was mostly girls from our school at this party, and four of them happened to be on a trampoline. So me and my homie went to go chill with them on the trampoline. As we were walking up to the trampoline two girls left which made room for us on the trampoline. We snuggled with the two girls and talked for hours. While I was cuddling with one of them, I came up with the line "lay in my arms and dream." This song is really about being with friends, flirtation, and young love. I was 15 years old when I wrote it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP - right here! Divided Minds Music, DVDs, Books and more Divided Minds T-shirts and Posters More Divided Minds News Share this article



