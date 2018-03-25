News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details (Week in Review)

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Thirty Seconds to Mars are one step closer to America. Jared Leto and company have detailed the band's forthcoming fifth album which is set to debut on April 6.

The group has shared the complete tracklist for the album, which features Halsey and Zedd. A new song from the full-length, "One Track Mind," featuring A$AP Rocky, debuts today (March 23).

The stark cover art featuring lists of words set against brightly colored backgrounds will mark the album's promotional campaign, with posters and billboards featuring the provocative lists going up around the world.

The band has shared a cover art generator so fans can create their own versions. See the full tracklisting for America - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

