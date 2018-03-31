Dan+Shay Release Behind The Scenes 'Tequila' Clip

In the clip, Dan Smyers explains that when they came up with the concept for the video, the idea was to have 'an ordinary story of two extraordinary people,' and their dream was to have deaf model/actor Nyle DiMarco in the video.

DiMarco shares that growing up in an all deaf family, he had a goal to bring American Sign Language to the forefront. 'To see our language portrayed in such beauty, I am more than honored to be here in this film, this project."

It's not all serious though, the guys have fun with some' Dulce Vida tequila. Watch the behind the scenes clip - here.